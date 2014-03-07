1
2014 Acura RLX P-AWS

A Sedan That Exudes Subtlety

2014 Mazda3 Grand Touring

A Japanese Compact With Italian Attitude

2014 Toyota Corolla LE

A More Emotional Appliance

Friday, March 7th, 2014
2014 Acura RLX P-AWS HD Video Review

The RL gains an extra letter this time around. If you’re looking for all-wheel drive, this is not the car you’re looking for.

Saturday, February 22nd, 2014
2014 Mazda3 Grand Touring HD Video Review

If all you need is a roomy back seat and a low sticker price, there are lots of appliances competing for your checkbook. The 2014 Mazda3 is something more.

Tuesday, January 14th, 2014
2014 Toyota Corolla LE HD Video Review

The 11th generation Toyota Corolla remains true to its mission of affordable and reliable transportation. It gets a dash more emotion but its reputation remains its best sales pitch.

Sunday, December 1st, 2013
2014 Kia Soul Exclaim HD Video Review

While I’ve never seen a hamster actually drive one, they should know there’s an all-new Kia Soul.

Tuesday, November 26th, 2013
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite HD Video Review

Yes, it’s the one with the built-in vacuum cleaner. But really, you should know more about it than that.

Sunday, November 3rd, 2013
2014 Acura MDX Front-Wheel Drive HD Video Review

In the song “Against the Wind”, Bob Seger writes about maturing with the lines “deadlines and commitments, what to leave in, what to leave out”. That apples to the front-wheel drive version of Acura’s third-generation MDX.

Tuesday, October 15th, 2013
2014 Fiat 500L

For years Fiat dealers have had just the 500 to sell. Now they have a new larger model that should appeal to families- the 500L. Not a lot of creativity in the name, huh?

Saturday, September 14th, 2013
2014 Chevrolet Impala 2LT HD Video Review

Forget about the outgoing Impala (which should be easy). The 2014 is a dramatic change and a top pick in the class now.

Wednesday, August 7th, 2013
Sorry to keep you waiting. Here’s a link to what I’ve been working on.

Here’s what I’ve been doing this summer…

Thursday, July 4th, 2013
I Will Be Returning In August. Details Are Coming Soon.

Yes, it’s been a long time and sorry for the delay. A date has been set.

Friday, June 7th, 2013
2013 Chrysler 300 AWD HD Video Review

Chrysler’s 300 is a double-breasted suit in a world full of safe navy blue blazers. All-wheel drive gives it the traction to appeal to a whole new generation of corporate climbers.

Friday, May 31st, 2013
2014 Acura MDX HD Video Review

Since it debuted in 2001, the seven–passenger MDX has often been Acura’s best selling vehicle. Now it’s all new. Lighter, faster, stronger, safer, handier, and more efficient, the 2014 model should keep that momentum going.

