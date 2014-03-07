2014 Acura RLX P-AWS HD Video Review
The RL gains an extra letter this time around. If you’re looking for all-wheel drive, this is not the car you’re looking for.
If all you need is a roomy back seat and a low sticker price, there are lots of appliances competing for your checkbook. The 2014 Mazda3 is something more.
The 11th generation Toyota Corolla remains true to its mission of affordable and reliable transportation. It gets a dash more emotion but its reputation remains its best sales pitch.
While I’ve never seen a hamster actually drive one, they should know there’s an all-new Kia Soul.
Yes, it’s the one with the built-in vacuum cleaner. But really, you should know more about it than that.
In the song “Against the Wind”, Bob Seger writes about maturing with the lines “deadlines and commitments, what to leave in, what to leave out”. That apples to the front-wheel drive version of Acura’s third-generation MDX.
For years Fiat dealers have had just the 500 to sell. Now they have a new larger model that should appeal to families- the 500L. Not a lot of creativity in the name, huh?
Forget about the outgoing Impala (which should be easy). The 2014 is a dramatic change and a top pick in the class now.
Chrysler’s 300 is a double-breasted suit in a world full of safe navy blue blazers. All-wheel drive gives it the traction to appeal to a whole new generation of corporate climbers.
Since it debuted in 2001, the seven–passenger MDX has often been Acura’s best selling vehicle. Now it’s all new. Lighter, faster, stronger, safer, handier, and more efficient, the 2014 model should keep that momentum going.